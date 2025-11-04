Who was Daya Dongre? Veteran Marathi actor dies at 85
Daya Dongre, a renowned figure in Marathi cinema and theatre, passed away at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness.
Who was Daya Dongre?
Daya Dongre, a veteran Marathi theatre and film performer recognised for her emotive performances and dominating screen presence, died at 85 due to age-related issues. Her passing marks the end of an era in Marathi entertainment, leaving a legacy that generations of theatre and film enthusiasts will treasure.
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who had the opportunity to work with her early in his career, delivered an emotional tribute, characterising Dongre as his "second mother" and recalling her warmth, generosity, and constant advice on and off the set.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister posted a heartfelt X post mourning her loss. Read his post:
He wrote, “Daya Mavshi, my beloved mother in my very 1st feature film passed away. I mourn the absence of my 2nd mother, who always kept in touch to know my welfare. On screen she was irrational & unfair but in person, a gentle soul who made many tasty meals for me standing in the kitchen of her Mahim home. I just had to tell her what i felt like eating & it would be there. The only person who could scold me after my mother passed away (sic).”
Dongre was born Daya Modak in Amravati, Maharashtra, on March 11, 1940, into a family of artists. Her aunt, Shanta Modak, was a famous singer and performer, while her mother, Yamunatai Modak, was an actress. Her artistic expression came effortlessly; she won an All India Radio singing competition and sang in Rambha at the age of 16. Her husband, Sharad, supported her in pursuing her passion following a marriage split.
Dongre became a Marathi theatrical and film star for her sincerity and emotional depth. Critics and audiences adored her in 'Tuzhi Majhi Jodi Jamli Re' and 'Lekure Udand Jali'.
After Doordarshan's Gajara, she became a household name in Marathi and Hindi films like 'Maaybaap' and 'Atmavishwas' for her strong-willed mother-in-law roles. She gained credibility as a serious actor in Tujhi Majhi Jamali Jodi Re and Nanda Saukhya Bhare.
For her parts in 'Maaybaap' and 'Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon', the Maharashtra government recognised Dongre for her contributions to Marathi film.