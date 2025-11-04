Image Credit : social media

Dongre was born Daya Modak in Amravati, Maharashtra, on March 11, 1940, into a family of artists. Her aunt, Shanta Modak, was a famous singer and performer, while her mother, Yamunatai Modak, was an actress. Her artistic expression came effortlessly; she won an All India Radio singing competition and sang in Rambha at the age of 16. Her husband, Sharad, supported her in pursuing her passion following a marriage split.

Dongre became a Marathi theatrical and film star for her sincerity and emotional depth. Critics and audiences adored her in 'Tuzhi Majhi Jodi Jamli Re' and 'Lekure Udand Jali'.

After Doordarshan's Gajara, she became a household name in Marathi and Hindi films like 'Maaybaap' and 'Atmavishwas' for her strong-willed mother-in-law roles. She gained credibility as a serious actor in Tujhi Majhi Jamali Jodi Re and Nanda Saukhya Bhare.

For her parts in 'Maaybaap' and 'Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon', the Maharashtra government recognised Dongre for her contributions to Marathi film.