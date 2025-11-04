THIS Movie Beats Kantara: Chapter 1 on OTT With Massive Views; See Details
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah has surprisingly outperformed Kantara: Chapter 1 on OTT. Curious why this happened? Read on to discover the reasons behind Lokah’s massive success and what made audiences flock to the film.
Blockbuster Movies on OTT
This week witnessed a fierce OTT clash as Lokah: Chapter 1, Kantara: Chapter 1, and Baaghi 4 premiered on JioHotstar, Prime Video, and Netflix. Yet, Pawan Kalyan’s OG continues to dominate viewership.
OG's momentum continues
According to the latest Ormax report, Pawan Kalyan’s action-gangster drama garnered 3 million views between Oct 27 and Nov 2. Directed by Sujeeth, the film continues to draw a massive audience.
Kantara 1 and Lokah hit OTT at the same time
With weak theatrical releases, viewers turned to OTT platforms. Lokah: Chapter 1 and Kantara: Chapter 1, both premiering the same day on different services, became the main attractions.
Kalyani Priyadarshan rocked it as a superhero
Lokah: Chapter 1, a superhero film, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1, featuring Rishab Shetty, continues its OTT success following a blockbuster theatrical run.
Lokah shocks Kantara 1
The latest Ormax report reveals that Lokah: Chapter 1 surpassed Kantara: Chapter 1 on its opening weekend, garnering 3.8M views compared to 3.5M, partly because Kantara’s Hindi version isn’t yet available on OTT.