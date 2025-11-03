- Home
Kiss, which had a successful theatrical run in September, is now ready for its internet premiere. Fans of Kavin and Preethi Asrani's Tamil romance are counting down the days till its OTT release, and the wait won't last long.
Kiss movie OTT release
Kavin's Tamil love film Kiss is preparing for an OTT release. For those who are unaware, the film was released in cinemas on September 19, 2025, and will now be available for streaming on ZEE5 beginning November 7, 2025.
Fans looked to be waiting for Kevin's OTT release, and their wait is almost over.
What is the story behind the Kiss movie? Kiss, directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Satish Krishnan, blends love, imagination, and humour in a unique plot. The film follows the life of a man who develops an unusual ability: every time he watches a pair kiss, he sees a glimpse of their future together. What begins as a humorous turn becomes a serious emotional curve of discovery, upheaval, and redemption, testing his faith in love and destiny.
Kiss: Box Office Report
Kiss maintained a consistent box office performance, mainly in Tamil Nadu's metropolitan districts. Made on a shoestring budget, the film grossed over Rs 12 crore worldwide and became a surprise hit among millennials. Critics found the innovative idea engaging and full of genuine performances, although a few felt it fell short in the second half.
Where can I see the Kiss movie online?
Kiss is expected to attract more eyes with its OTT debut on ZEE5 on November 7, 2025, particularly among those who missed the film's theatrical release. Kavin's previous efforts, such as Dada, have earned him critical praise, and this film is another attempt to explore unconventional love stories in Tamil cinema.