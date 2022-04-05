Who is Vimala Raman? Know her love story with Vinay Rai (Pictures)

According to rumours, South actress Vimala Raman and Kollywood actor Vinay Rai plan to marry soon. It is rumoured that the couple has been in a relationship for a long time.

Tamil actor Vinay Rai and actress Vimla Raman, are getting married. Vinay and Vimla have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. The couple has frequently been spotted together; they have gone on private holidays to places like the Maldives and have often posted photographs with each other on their separate social media profiles.



During this time, rumours of their marriage have begun to circulate. Although neither of the stars has officially confirmed this, speculations say that the pair will soon unveil the dates.

Who is Vimala Raman?

Vimala Raman, who is living in Australia, is well-known for her Malayalam films such as 'Pranayakalam,' 'College Kumaran,' 'Time,' 'Oppam,' and 'Romeo.' She has also performed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Vimala Raman has spent the last five years in Chennai, pursuing her job and travelling between India and Australia, where her family resides.

But she hasn't been able to see her parents since the outbreak began."I've been missing my parents for over a year and a half. "Covid-19 has kept me apart from my family for a long time," the actress recalls, adding that being alone during the lockdown was frightening at first. "However, the fact that I am a cheerful person aided me during these difficult times." I held my cool and stayed

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vimala talked bout her family and friends, that being able to chat to her parents and friends helps her cope with stress. Vimala, a seasoned dancer, adds that she is attempting to keep herself busy by learning Bharatanatyam.

"Dance is therapeutic for me; it keeps my body and spirit in rhythm." "I've been mixing it up with other dance styles for some years now, simply to give it a fresh twist and experience the thrill," adds the Om Namo Venkatesaya actress.