Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Vimala Raman? Know her love story with Vinay Rai (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    According to rumours, South actress Vimala Raman and Kollywood actor Vinay Rai plan to marry soon. It is rumoured that the couple has been in a relationship for a long time.

    Tamil actor Vinay Rai and actress Vimla Raman, are getting married. Vinay and Vimla have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. The couple has frequently been spotted together; they have gone on private holidays to places like the Maldives and have often posted photographs with each other on their separate social media profiles.
     

    During this time, rumours of their marriage have begun to circulate. Although neither of the stars has officially confirmed this, speculations say that the pair will soon unveil the dates.

    Who is Vimala Raman? 
    Vimala Raman, who is living in Australia, is well-known for her Malayalam films such as 'Pranayakalam,' 'College Kumaran,' 'Time,' 'Oppam,' and 'Romeo.' She has also performed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

    Vimala Raman has spent the last five years in Chennai, pursuing her job and travelling between India and Australia, where her family resides. Also Read: Tamil actors Vinay Rai, Vimla Raman to marry soon?

    But she hasn't been able to see her parents since the outbreak began."I've been missing my parents for over a year and a half. "Covid-19 has kept me apart from my family for a long time," the actress recalls, adding that being alone during the lockdown was frightening at first. "However, the fact that I am a cheerful person aided me during these difficult times." I held my cool and stayed

    In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vimala talked bout her family and friends, that being able to chat to her parents and friends helps her cope with stress. Vimala, a seasoned dancer, adds that she is attempting to keep herself busy by learning Bharatanatyam.

    "Dance is therapeutic for me; it keeps my body and spirit in rhythm." "I've been mixing it up with other dance styles for some years now, simply to give it a fresh twist and experience the thrill," adds the Om Namo Venkatesaya actress.

    "I've always relied on dance to cope with stress since I was a youngster." "I began Bharatanatyam training when I was five years old, so dancing has always been a part of my identity," she explains. Also REad: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness drb

    Grammy winner Ricky Kej reveals PM Modi had set him on the path of environmental consciousness

    Tamil actor Vinay Rai Vimla Raman to marry soon drb

    Tamil actors Vinay Rai, Vimla Raman to marry soon?

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on April 17; read details

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Here is how Cody Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Here's how Rhodes is looking forward to his RAW appearance after WrestleMania 38

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film is set to become the first south Indian film to premiere in Greece

    Recent Stories

    Golf beauty Paige Spiranac sizzles in revealing photoshoot ahead of The Augusta Masters snt

    Golf beauty Paige Spiranac sizzles in revealing photoshoot ahead of The Masters

    Royal Enfield bike catches fire, explodes in flames outside temple in Andhra Pradesh - gps

    Watch: Royal Enfield bike catches fire, explodes in flames outside temple in Andhra Pradesh

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's cute relationship; from Goa vacation to wedding rumours RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's cute relationship; from Goa vacation to wedding rumours

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today know price colours specifications and more gcw

    OnePlus 10 Pro to go on sale in India today; know price, colours, specifications and more

    Who is Gulzar Ahmed, the man Imran Khan picked as caretaker pakistan PM gcw

    Who is Gulzar Ahmed, the man Imran Khan picked as caretaker PM?

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon