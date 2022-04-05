Tamil actors Vinay Rai, Vimla Raman to marry soon?

Latest speculations suggest that the Tamil film industry will be witnessing the wedding of actors Vinay Rai and Vimla Raman. The couple is expected to announce the wedding date soon.

The rumoured couple of the Tamil film industry, actor Vinay Rai and actress Vimla Raman is all set t tie the knot, reportedly. Vinay and Vimla have been reported to be in a relationship for a while now. The couple has often been seen together; in fact, they have also gone out for their private vacations to locations such as the Maldives, and have often posted images with each other on their respective social media accounts.

Amidst this, the talks about them getting married have started doing rounds. Although there is no official confirmation of this by either of the stars, reports have claimed that the dates will be revealed by the couple very soon.

While Vinay Rai made his debut with late Jeeva's directorial 'Unnale Unnale', it was K Balachander who had launched Vimla Raman with his 100th film ‘Poi’ that was produced by Prakash Raj.

Vimal Rain gained a humungous female fan following for his looks. He has often been turned as the actor with chocolate boy looks, and therefore enjoys a huge fan following. Vinay has been seen in several hit films such as 'Jeyam Kondan' and 'Endrendrum Punnagai'. However, after his successful stint, there came a brief lull in his career.

Mysskin rediscovered Vinay Rai in the year 2017 but not as a hero; he was cast as a ruthless villain in 'Thupparivalan'. The film starred actors Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles. His negative character was such a big success that it prompted him to sign 'Doctor' with 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' and Sivakarthikeyan opposite Suriya. Vinay’s upcoming film 'Oh My Dog' is being produced by Suriya while it stars Arun Vijay and Arnav in the lead roles.

As for Vimala Raman, soon after her debut, the actress was chosen for Cheran's Raman Thediya Seethai. From then onwards, she went on doing several films across the South Indian film industry.