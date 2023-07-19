Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek's younger brother Nischay Malhan about to enter house? Know details

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens are in for a shocking surprise after two well-known Youtubers which are Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav's smash entries inside the house. In a recent interview, a renowned Indian entertainment portal asked Abhishek's younger brother Nischay if he would like to enter the house. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. Youtuber star Abhishek Malhan has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, he is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with his impactful and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Abhishek Malhan is locked into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and entertaining the audience to the fullest with his appearance in the show, and no doubt many of the contestants are targeting her. The YouTuber gets called out and backstabbed by some of his in-house close friends who constantly switch their friendships with him for the game. Despite all this, he is firm on his stand and has a powerful mindset, which is getting loved by audiences and viewers who are rooting for the raw and unfiltered persona of Abhishek.

In a recent Interview with a popular Indian entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the portal asked Abhishek's younger brother and YouTube sensation Nischay that now after Abhishek and Elvish's entry into the house which has increased fireworks and entertainment alongside masala of controversies inside the house, would Nischay also love to make an entry in the house. Answering this question with his trademark wit and humour, Nischay Malhan said, "If I had the chance, I wouldn't go in Bigg Boss. I even told Abhishek that this is a show where you live with strangers, and everything is getting monitored. Sometimes, situations may arise during tasks where people might see a side of you that they don't know, and it may not even be your true self."

