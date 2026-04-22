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Who Is the World’s Most Beautiful Star Right Now? This Actress Has a Major Film Release Ahead
A global beauty title, a striking photoshoot, and a much-awaited film sequel—this Hollywood star is making headlines for all the right reasons. Recently crowned the world’s most beautiful for 2026, she’s also gearing up for a major big-screen return
Anne Hathaway crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026’
Anne Hathaway has earned the title of World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 by People magazine. The announcement came with a striking photoshoot where she stunned in a black backless off-shoulder gown.
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, the actress expressed gratitude for the recognition, calling it a special and humbling moment in her journey.
Reflects on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and iconic co-stars
Looking back at her career, Hathaway spoke fondly about The Devil Wears Prada, calling it one of her most cherished experiences. She praised her co-stars including Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep.
In particular, she described Streep as a constant inspiration—someone who continues to push boundaries and redefine excellence in acting.
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set for May 2026 release
Nearly two decades after the original, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is finally arriving. Titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, the film reunites the original cast and creative team, including director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna.
Alongside returning stars, the sequel introduces fresh faces like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu and B.J. Novak.
The much-awaited film will hit theatres on May 1, 2026, bringing audiences back into the glamorous and high-pressure world of fashion.
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