Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here

Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué have called it quits after being in a relationship for 11 years.

Sensational pop singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have confirmed that their 11-year relationship has ended. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple, who share two children, said in a statement released by Shakira's public relations firm. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." Also read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

The couple, who have two children together, confirmed their separation days after reports surfaced that the Colombian singer discovered her Spanish partner had been cheating on her.

According to El Periodico, Pique moved out of the house that he shared with Shakira and lived in his bachelor pad for several weeks. The report also added that the Barca defender has lived a "party lifestyle" and regularly frequents nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona with friend Riqui Puig and others. Read: El Periodico's report

It also stated that the partying has seen Pique and his friend, accompanied by other women, as well as staying out until two and three in the morning.

Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez of video podcast 'Mamarazzis' claim the 35-year-old footballer has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is reportedly a student and an event hostess in Barcelona.

Pique was reportedly seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out about him allegedly cheating on her. In their statement, the couple neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Pique's alleged affair with another woman sparked news about the Barca defender cheating on Shakira with teammate Gavi's mother. However, multiple reports have dubbed this news as 'fake'.

