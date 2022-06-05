Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is the woman Gerard Pique is accused of cheating Shakira with? Details here

    First Published Jun 5, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué have called it quits after being in a relationship for 11 years. 

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Sensational pop singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have confirmed that their 11-year relationship has ended. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple, who share two children, said in a statement released by Shakira's public relations firm. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

    Also read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    The couple, who have two children together, confirmed their separation days after reports surfaced that the Colombian singer discovered her Spanish partner had been cheating on her. 

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    According to El Periodico, Pique moved out of the house that he shared with Shakira and lived in his bachelor pad for several weeks. The report also added that the Barca defender has lived a "party lifestyle" and regularly frequents nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona with friend Riqui Puig and others. 

    Read: El Periodico's report

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    It also stated that the partying has seen Pique and his friend, accompanied by other women, as well as staying out until two and three in the morning.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez of video podcast 'Mamarazzis' claim the 35-year-old footballer has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is reportedly a student and an event hostess in Barcelona.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Pique was reportedly seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out about him allegedly cheating on her. In their statement, the couple neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the 22-year-old.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Pique's alleged affair with another woman sparked news about the Barca defender cheating on Shakira with teammate Gavi's mother. However, multiple reports have dubbed this news as 'fake'. 

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    In May, Shakira travelled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique, who was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona. The 45-year-old Colombian singer met the Barcelona defender while promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." While Shakira is one of the world's premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Pique is one of European soccer's top defenders. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast RBA

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra to Swara Bhasker, celebs slam perfume ads promoting rape culture, call it 'beyond disgusting'

    How could you cheat on Shakira? Angry fans ask Barcelona star Gerard Pique after couple confirm split snt

    Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

    IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List RBA

    IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and more stars win awards; full winners List

    JGM Puri Jagannadh film starring Vijay Deverakonda Pooja Hegde begin its first schedule drb

    JGM: Puri Jagannadh’s film starring Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, begin its first schedule

    Recent Stories

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station assess challenges gcw

    Chief Election Commissioner treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station, assess challenges

    Apple WWDC 2022 When and where to watch the event All you need to know gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: When and where to watch the event? All you need to know

    foootball Qatar World Cup play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash snt

    Qatar WC play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash

    Hyderabad gangrape case Police arrest fourth accused one still absconding gcw

    Hyderabad gangrape case: Police arrest fourth accused, one still absconding

    Here's what Sidhu Moose Wala's heartbroken Canadian fiancee to do post his death RBA

    Here's what Sidhu Moose Wala's heartbroken Canadian fiancee to do post his death

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon