user
user icon

Chinese markets in turmoil: Worst crash since 2008 amid trade war fears

As part of the reciprocal tariffs announcement, US President Donald Trump imposed 34 per cent duties on Chinese goods. Faced with the tariffs, China retaliated with a similar degree of tariffs on US goods, setting off a potential trade war, and dampening investors' sentiment for the time being.

Chinese markets in turmoil: Worst crash since 2008 amid trade war fears AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 7, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Chinese stocks nosedived sharply on Monday after Beijing slapped back at the US with retaliatory tariffs, sparking fears of a persistent trade war between two major economies. At the time of filing this report, the Hang Seng Index was about 12 percent lower, and the Shanghai Composite Index was about 8 percent lower. If sustained, these would make for the benchmark's largest daily fall since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to reports.

According to a Reuters report, shares in online giants Alibaba and Tencent were down more than 10 percent. Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC tumbled 13 per cent to head for their largest daily fall since 2009, and Standard Chartered stock was down more than 16 per cent, on course for a record fall, per the Reuters report.

As part of the reciprocal tariffs announcement, US President Donald Trump imposed 34 per cent duties on Chinese goods. Faced with the tariffs, China retaliated with a similar degree of tariffs on US goods, setting off a potential trade war, and dampening investors' sentiment for the time being.

"China struck back at the U.S tariffs imposed by Trump with a slew of counter-measures including extra levies of 34 per cent on all U.S. goods and export curbs on some rare-earths, deepening the trade war between the world's two biggest economies," said Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial services Ltd.

Since assuming office for his second term, President Trump has reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including China, to ensure fair trade.

On April 2, the US President issued an executive order on reciprocal tariffs, imposing additional ad valorem duties ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from all trading partners. The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 05, 2025, and the remaining country-specific additional ad valorem duty will be effective from April 09, 2025.

"Globally, markets are going through heightened volatility caused by extreme uncertainty. No one has a clue about how this turbulence caused by Trump tariffs will evolve," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

April 9 RBI meet: Economists predict 50 bps cut as pre-emptive strike on tariff fallout AJR

April 9 RBI meet: Economists predict 50 bps cut as pre-emptive strike on tariff fallout

Donald Trumps tariff push threatens India's 2025 US export growth: GTRI forecasts 6.41% fall AJR

Trump's tariff push threatens India's 2025 US export growth: GTRI forecasts 6.41% fall

From Wall Street to Dalal Street: What's fuelling the global market crash? Everything you need to know ddr

From Wall Street to Dalal Street: What's fuelling the global market crash? Everything you need to know

Indias key sectors reel under US tariffs; Telecom may weather the storm AJR

India's key sectors reel under US tariffs; Telecom may weather the storm

Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads shk

Global stock markets crash amid Trump's tariff turmoil: Social media flooded with memes, hilarious threads

Recent Stories

Chic College Hairstyles Inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi iwh

Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case ddr

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash dmn

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad HRD

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs? gcw

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs?

Recent Videos

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Video Icon
'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Video Icon
'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

Video Icon