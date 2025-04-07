Tata Stocks on Alert: 10 Shares Facing Major Losses - Check full list

Business
Tata Group's auto stock, Tata Motors, saw a sharp decline on Monday. The share opened nearly 9% lower. This decline follows recent decisions.
Tata Steel's share also opened 9% lower on April 7th. By 12:30 PM, the share was trading at ₹126.87.
On Monday, Tata Group's multibagger Trent share fell by nearly 18%. By 12:30 PM, it was trading at ₹4,608.95. This decline came after the release of Q4 updates.
Tata Investment Corporation's share was also trading down by 4.12% at ₹5,897.15 by 12:30 PM.
Tata Chemicals' share fell by 2.88%. By 12:30 PM, the share was trading at ₹789.
Multibagger stock Titan's share also saw a significant decline. By 12:30 PM on April 7th, the share was trading down by 2.74% at ₹2,992.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share also could not escape the decline. By 12:30 PM, it was trading down by 4.14% at ₹3,162.95.
Indian Hotels Company Limited's share is also seeing a major decline. By 12:30 PM, the share was down by 6.62%. It was trading at ₹746.45.
Amidst the market turmoil caused by Trump's tariffs, Tata Power's strength also waned. The share was trading down by 5.08% at ₹350.20.
Another Tata Group stock, Tata Elxsi, also crashed. By 12:30 PM on Monday, the share was trading down by 6.28% at ₹4,739.
