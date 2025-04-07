Business

Tata Stocks on Alert: 10 Shares Facing Major Losses - Check full list

1. Tata Motors Share

Tata Group's auto stock, Tata Motors, saw a sharp decline on Monday. The share opened nearly 9% lower. This decline follows recent decisions.

2. Tata Steel Share

Tata Steel's share also opened 9% lower on April 7th. By 12:30 PM, the share was trading at ₹126.87.

3. Trent Share

On Monday, Tata Group's multibagger Trent share fell by nearly 18%. By 12:30 PM, it was trading at ₹4,608.95. This decline came after the release of Q4 updates.

4. Tata Investment Corporation Share

Tata Investment Corporation's share was also trading down by 4.12% at ₹5,897.15 by 12:30 PM.

5. Tata Chemicals Share

Tata Chemicals' share fell by 2.88%. By 12:30 PM, the share was trading at ₹789.

6. Titan Share

Multibagger stock Titan's share also saw a significant decline. By 12:30 PM on April 7th, the share was trading down by 2.74% at ₹2,992.

7. TCS Share

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share also could not escape the decline. By 12:30 PM, it was trading down by 4.14% at ₹3,162.95.

8. Indian Hotels Share

Indian Hotels Company Limited's share is also seeing a major decline. By 12:30 PM, the share was down by 6.62%. It was trading at ₹746.45.

9. Tata Power Share

Amidst the market turmoil caused by Trump's tariffs, Tata Power's strength also waned. The share was trading down by 5.08% at ₹350.20.

10. Tata Elxsi Share

Another Tata Group stock, Tata Elxsi, also crashed. By 12:30 PM on Monday, the share was trading down by 6.28% at ₹4,739.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

Top market losers: Siemens crashes, stocks see sharp sell off

Indian stock market bloodbath: What triggered today's crash?

Reliance Industries to HDFC bank: Top 10 wealthiest Indian companies

Gold prices DROP on April 7: Check 24k gold rate in your city