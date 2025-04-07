'They played my song....',Shah Rukh Khan thought he'd become a star after Divya Bharti's death

Read Full Article

Divya Bharti, one of the brightest stars of the 90s, had already made her mark in over 20 films before her sudden death at the young age of 19 on April 5, 1993, left the nation in shock. Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside her in Deewana (1992), often spoke about her with great affection.

Reflecting on her passing, he once described her as a "stunning actor" and mentioned that she was very different from how he perceived himself as an actor. In an old interview with NDTV, Shah Rukh fondly recalled his late co-star, describing himself as a serious person, whereas Divya was a fun-loving and lively individual.

He recounted a particular moment when they were leaving Mumbai’s Sea Rock hotel. During their conversation, Divya had told him that he was not just an actor but an institution. This remark left a lasting impression on him, as he felt it carried deep meaning.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared how deeply shocked he was upon hearing about her sudden demise. He was in Delhi at the time, and while he was asleep, one of his songs, Aisi Deewangi from Deewana, was playing. He initially thought that his career had reached new heights, but upon waking up, he learned of Divya’s tragic passing after she had fallen from a window. Recalling the moment, he expressed how it was one of the biggest shocks of his life, especially since he had been set to work with her again.

Divya Bharti began her career with the Tamil film Nila Penne (1990) and gained popularity in Telugu cinema with Bobbili Raja (1990). She collaborated with renowned stars like Chiranjeevi in Rowdy Alludu (1991) and Mohan Babu in Assembly Rowdy (1991). Her Bollywood debut came with Vishwatma (1991) alongside Sunny Deol, followed by films such as Balwaan, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Dil Hi To Hai. In 1992, she had an impressive 12 film releases, including Deewana and Dil Aashna Hai, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

