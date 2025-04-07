user
user icon

'They played my song....',Shah Rukh Khan thought he'd become a star after Divya Bharti's death

Divya Bharti, a rising star of the 90s, left an unforgettable mark with over 20 films before her tragic death at 19 on April 5, 1993. Shah Rukh Khan, who debuted alongside her in Deewana (1992), fondly remembered her as a vibrant and talented actress

They played my song....',Shah Rukh Khan thought he'd become a star after Divya Bharti's death ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Divya Bharti, one of the brightest stars of the 90s, had already made her mark in over 20 films before her sudden death at the young age of 19 on April 5, 1993, left the nation in shock. Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside her in Deewana (1992), often spoke about her with great affection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Reflecting on her passing, he once described her as a "stunning actor" and mentioned that she was very different from how he perceived himself as an actor. In an old interview with NDTV, Shah Rukh fondly recalled his late co-star, describing himself as a serious person, whereas Divya was a fun-loving and lively individual.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS about 'Property Ke Batwaare' between his kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam

He recounted a particular moment when they were leaving Mumbai’s Sea Rock hotel. During their conversation, Divya had told him that he was not just an actor but an institution. This remark left a lasting impression on him, as he felt it carried deep meaning.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared how deeply shocked he was upon hearing about her sudden demise. He was in Delhi at the time, and while he was asleep, one of his songs, Aisi Deewangi from Deewana, was playing. He initially thought that his career had reached new heights, but upon waking up, he learned of Divya’s tragic passing after she had fallen from a window. Recalling the moment, he expressed how it was one of the biggest shocks of his life, especially since he had been set to work with her again.

Divya Bharti began her career with the Tamil film Nila Penne (1990) and gained popularity in Telugu cinema with Bobbili Raja (1990). She collaborated with renowned stars like Chiranjeevi in Rowdy Alludu (1991) and Mohan Babu in Assembly Rowdy (1991). Her Bollywood debut came with Vishwatma (1991) alongside Sunny Deol, followed by films such as Balwaan, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Dil Hi To Hai. In 1992, she had an impressive 12 film releases, including Deewana and Dil Aashna Hai, where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics NTI

Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics

BREAKING: Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking quashing of FIR over Shinde 'Gaddar' comment shk

Kunal Kamra goes to Bombay HC seeking to quash FIR over 'traitor' jibe at Eknath Shinde

WWE: Top 5 Paul Heyman Moments That Shaped Wrestling History

WWE: Top 5 Paul Heyman Moments That Shaped Wrestling History

"What's the score?" Ravi Bhagchandka drops pic with Yuvraj Singh ahead of his biopic

'What's the score?': Yuvraj Singh biopic in motion as filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka shares fresh pic

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH] ATG

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies snt

Congress blames PM Modi for 'tariffying' market crash, draws parallel with Trump over economic policies

Pamban Bridge India First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Key Features and Facts iwh

India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: 8 Facts About Pamban Bridge

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee as she meets sacked Bengal teachers ddr

'I can be jailed for speaking out': Mamata Banerjee backs sacked Bengal teachers after SC verdict

Crash proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest? AJR

Crash-proof portfolio: THESE 5 PSU stocks are beating crash blues; should you invest?

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages iwh

How to use ChatGPT for learning foreign languages

Recent Videos

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

'Original Hindus Don’t Vote for Mamata': Suvendu Adhikari Targets WB CM on Ram Navami

Video Icon
CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC Highlights: 'MS Dhoni Should Retire' Trends After Slow Knock vs Delhi Capitals

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu | New Pamban Bridge

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon