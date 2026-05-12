Who Is Suraj Nambiar? All About Mouni Roy’s Husband As Divorce Rumours Swirl
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are facing fresh speculation after fans noticed unusual changes in their social media activity, including unfollowing each other and missing couple posts, sparking ongoing rumours about their relationship status online.
Who Is Suraj Nambiar? Mouni Roy’s Husband in Spotlight
Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman who came into the public eye after his marriage to actor Mouni Roy in 2022. Born into a well-established family, he works in the finance and investment sector. Known for keeping a low profile, Suraj often stayed away from the entertainment spotlight despite his wife’s massive popularity in television and films.
Education and Professional Life
Suraj Nambiar studied engineering in India before moving abroad for higher studies in management and finance. He built his career in the investment banking and real estate sector in Dubai. Over the years, he has been associated with multiple business ventures and is known for maintaining a private lifestyle, rarely making public appearances or media statements.
Marriage With Mouni Roy and Online Buzz
Suraj married Mouni Roy in a grand ceremony in 2022, and the couple often shared glimpses of their vacations and celebrations on social media. However, recent Instagram activity, where fans noticed unfollowing and missing couple photos, has sparked divorce rumours. Despite the online buzz, neither Suraj nor Mouni has issued any official clarification so far.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.