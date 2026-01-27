Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Shaheer will star in the new revenge drama 'Ab Hoga Hisaab'. The series, set to release on Amazon MX Player, follows two brothers drawn into a world of power, greed, and survival.

Actors Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Shaheer will be seen sharing screen space in the new revenge drama 'Ab Hoga Hisaab'. As per a press note, Ab Hoga Hisaab "follows the lives of two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives take a dramatic turn after a life-altering incident, which pulls them into a dangerous world driven by power, greed, and survival."

'Ab Hoga Hisaab' Teaser and Characters

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser which "introduces Sanjay Kapoor as Goldy Sekhon, a ruthless force who believes in striking before time runs out; Shaheer as Bobby Manocha, a man pushed to the brink emotionally and physically; and Mouni Roy as Kamna, a sharp, calculating presence who understands the true price of power."

Cast Shares Their Experience

Sharing his experience, Shaheer said, "Hisaab is built on emotion and intensity, and being part of this world has been an incredible experience. The vision behind the series, the energy on set, and the layered writing makes it a special project. I'm excited for audiences to experience it."

Sanjay Kapoor shared, "What drew me to Hisaab was its honesty and the way it captures human emotions under extreme pressure. There is a realism in the writing and an intensity in the world that makes the story powerful. We can't wait for the audience to witness this compelling revenge drama unfold."

Mouni Roy added, "What instantly drew me to Hisaab was the depth and detailing of its world and the way every character shapes the rhythm of the story. The story has a precise pulse and mood that makes it both challenging and exciting to perform. I'm thrilled for viewers to dive in."

'Ab hoga Hisaab ' will be out on Amazon MX Player soon. (ANI)