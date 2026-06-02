Bengali singer Riddhi Bandyopadhyay met West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari at a 'Janta Darbar', alleging she was banned by the previous TMC government. The CM reportedly assured her of more opportunities in the state.

Singer alleges ban by previous govt, seeks help from CM

Bengali singer Riddhi Bandyopadhyay shared that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has assured her of more opportunities in the State. Speaking to ANI at Adhikari's 'Janta Darbar', the singer opened up on how she was banned by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. "I was banned by the previous government and did not get opportunities in my own state. I came here to complain about that. The CM has assured me," she said.

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Adhikari, on Tuesday, organised a public grievance meeting, 'Janta Darbar' at the BJP office in Salt Lake, Kolkata, where members of the public were given an opportunity to directly raise their grievances. The public grievance meeting was organised as part of the state government's outreach efforts, allowing citizens from different parts of West Bengal to directly present their issues before the Chief Minister and concerned authorities.

New BJP govt holds major cabinet expansion

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal witnessed a major cabinet expansion with 35 new ministers taking oath at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers, taking the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. The expansion is being viewed as a significant exercise aimed at strengthening governance and administrative functioning across departments.

The swearing-in ceremony took place three weeks after 55-year-old Adhikari assumed office as Chief Minister on May 9, following the BJP's victory in 208 of the 294 assembly seats. The win paved the way for the party's first government in the state, bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule.