The recreated 'Chunnari Chunnari' for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' has faced online backlash, with fans preferring the original Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen version. Composers Akshay and IP defended it as a tribute, not a replacement.

The iconic song 'Chunnari Chunnari' from the 1999 blockbuster 'Biwi No.1' remains one of Bollywood's most beloved dance tracks, remembered for its infectious energy, memorable choreography and the on-screen chemistry of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. However, its recently recreated version, 'Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go' from the film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans expressing disappointment.

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Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with comic misunderstandings, relationship drama and high-energy humour. The ensemble cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. However, since the release of the song, social media users are reacting to it. One of the social media users wrote, "I would still prefer Salman and Sushmita vala version," while another commented "Old is gold" "Stop running our childhood songs and Salman bhai's legacy, " wrote another social media user. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DY1DWDqsty8/?igsh=MjN4ODE4a2ZvOWU0

Composers Address Criticism

Addressing the criticism, composers Akshay and IP said the recreation was created as a tribute to the classic track and was never intended to replace the original. "When we got the opportunity to work on this song, we were really honoured. We were really excited because our idea was to pay homage to the original song. It's an iconic song that was part of our childhood. The idea was to keep the original essence and emotions intact while making it relevant for a newer generation.," Akshay told ANI.

The composers acknowledged that recreating such an iconic song comes with challenges of meeting the audience's expectations. Reacting to the online criticism, IP added, "Art is subjective. Some people will like it and some may not. We made the song with a lot of excitement, love and honesty."

Akshay Raheja and IP Singh, popularly known as Akshay and IP, are known for composing music for the film 'Crew', which was headlined by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On Preserving Nostalgia

Speaking about the importance of nostalgia, Akshay said preserving the soul of the original song remains their top priority whenever they reimagine a classic track. "Whenever we recreate or reimagine a song. For example, with 'Chunnari Chunnari' now, or 'Choli' before, essence and nostalgia are the first things that need to be preserved when touching any of these iconic melodies because they have always connected with the audience over the years. To evoke that feeling, it's very important, to use technical language, to keep those parts in the song. So, I think preserving nostalgia is the number one goal whenever anyone reimagines a song," he explained.

The original song was crooned by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram and composed by Anu Malik.

Validation from Original Creators

Responding to the social media backlash, IP revealed that the team has also received appreciation from people associated with the original song. "Anu Malik Sir told us we had done a very good job. The original lyricist Sameer Ji gave his blessings, and we've received support from the people behind the original song. For us, that's a huge validation," he said.

The composers maintained that while audience reactions can vary, they remain satisfied with the final product and stand by their creative vision. "We worked from the heart. Once a song is released, reactions are beyond our control. All we can do is give our 100 per cent," IP added.

The Wider Debate on Song Recreations

Addressing the debate around recreated songs and special dance numbers in films, IP said reimagining older tracks is not a new phenomenon and has existed across generations. He recalled that many songs from the 1970s and 1980s were reworked in the 1990s, helping younger audiences discover the originals. "I will take you back to the 90s when we were growing up. There were many reimaginations of 80s and 70s tracks even then. And I feel that if those weren't made, maybe we would never have discovered those original songs. So, I don't know if recreations are being done just for dance numbers; it hasn't happened that way with us. For us, there's always a context in the film; we feel that reimagining a song will lend something to the project. So that's there, and I don't know if there's some mantra for improving something. Again, if your intent is right, if you understand the song and its feeling, and you add something new while preserving it, then that should be the approach, I feel. Beyond that, the audience is supreme. Some people will like it, and some won't; we can't do much about that. We can just give our hundred per cent," added IP.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Ha'i is scheduled to be released on June 5. (ANI)