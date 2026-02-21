- Home
Shikhar Dhawan, a former Indian cricketer, married Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21. The couple had been dating for nearly a year and were first seen together in February 2025.
Shikhar Dhawan, a former Indian cricketer, married his long-time partner Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 21. The couple had been dating for more than a year when Dhawan revealed their relationship in May 2025. The couple was generally expected to marry after they announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12.
Dhawan and Sophie were first seen together at a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. They were also spotted at a media event, when the former India opener indicated that he had found love again. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made their wedding photos public on Instagram, sharing snippets of the event with the remark, "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai."
Shikhar Dhawan looked majestic in a cream-coloured sherwani with floral designs, while Sophie donned a lehenga with the same floral theme.
Who is Sophie Shine?
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie celebrated their haldi ceremony on 20 February, with Sophie sharing photographs from the occasion on her Instagram account. Sophie, according to her LinkedIn page, is an Irish product consultant who presently works as Second Vice President - Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a financial services corporation situated in the United States. According to reports, Sophie and Shikhar Dhawan met in the UAE, where she is currently residing.
Sophie graduated from the Limerick Institute of Technology with a degree in Marketing and Management. She previously attended Castleroy College in Ireland.
It is Dhawan's second marriage; he legally divorced from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023, ending their 11-year marriage. The former India opener married Aesha in 2011, and she has two children from a previous marriage. Their relationship, however, ended after a lengthy time of difficulty.
A Delhi court granted the divorce after observing that Dhawan had experienced emotional anguish and that his former wife had kept him apart from his sole kid, Zoravar, for several years. The court found that Aesha either chose not to fight these claims or did not appropriately reply to them.
Despite these findings, Dhawan did not receive permanent custody of Zoravar. Instead, the court granted him visiting rights and allowed video chats for a "reasonable duration" in both India and Australia, where Aesha lives. Dhawan has since said that he was prohibited from any virtual connection with his son.
With their wedding festivities gaining international attention, Dhawan and Sophie have begun on a joint adventure that combines cricketing celebrity, corporate ability, and charity aspiration.
