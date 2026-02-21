Actor Peter Krause, months after his character was killed off on '9-1-1', has secured a lead role in NBC's upcoming crime drama 'Protection'. He will play a former Secret Service agent in a family targeted by an assassin.

Actor and director Peter Krause has secured a new leading role months after his shocking exit from the hit ABC series 9-1-1, where his character was unexpectedly killed off in the eighth season last April, according to E! News.

Details on New NBC Series 'Protection'

According to Deadline, the 60-year-old actor has joined NBC's upcoming crime drama 'Protection'. The series centers on a law enforcement family that "becomes the target of a mysterious assassin." Krause will star as Mike Thornhill, a former Secret Service agent and member of the targeted family, in the show's pilot episode.

Further details about the character and additional cast members have not yet been revealed. The series is being spearheaded by Josh Safran, known for Mean Girls, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jenna Bush Hager will also join the project as a producer. Protection marks her first project under a deal with Universal Studios, through which she plans to adapt books from her "Read with Jenna" club, launched in 2019, into limited television series, as per the outlet.

Looking Back at '9-1-1' Departure

As for Peter, his new role is a win for fans who wanted to see him return to the silver screen after 9-1-1. Indeed, viewers were stunned by his heartbreaking exit from the ABC series last April.

In the episode, Bobby became infected with a deadly virus, and after several tense scenes, he sacrificed his life by giving the last vial of vaccine to Kenneth Choi's character Chimney. He also shared his final goodbye with his wife Athena, played by Angela Bassett, according to E! News.

Krause on His Character's 'Sacrifice'

Following the episode's airing, Krause reflected on his character's arc in a statement to Variety. "I've heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss," he said. "That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this."

He added, "First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe."

Co-star Pays Tribute

Co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who portrays dispatcher Maddie Han, also paid tribute to the character. "It's not the same," she said in an interview last July. "Nothing is the same. He was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most. He was our hero. And he always will be," according to E! News.