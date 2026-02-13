CM Rekha Gupta and Shikhar Dhawan launched the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh to foster grassroots sports. The event features thousands of athletes from 12 districts competing across Delhi to identify and nurture new talent in sports like football and wrestling.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Minister Ashish Sood and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh on Friday. Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, an initiative of the Directorate of Education and Sports, Government of NCT of Delhi, aims to strengthen grassroots sports participation and talent identification across the capital. The inaugural edition of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh will be held from February 13 across 16 venues in the capital, featuring thousands of young athletes competing in basketball, football, athletics, kabaddi, wrestling, squash, and volleyball, with representation from all 12 districts of Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shikhar Dhawan: 'A Good Step to Encourage Youth'

While speaking to ANI, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said, "The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is a good step. It will encourage the youth. Good infrastructure will be provided. Proper guidance will be available. I am confident that many champions will emerge."

CM Rekha Gupta Hails 'Biggest-Ever Sports Extravaganza'

CM Rekha Gupta said that Delhi hosted its biggest-ever sports extravaganza, with about 20,500 athletes participating, and congratulated Delhi's residents, competitors, and the sports ministry for making it happen. "For the first time in Delhi, a sports extravaganza of such a grand scale was held, in which 20,500 players participated. Every player from Delhi is connected with it. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Delhi, the players, and the sports ministry," Rekha Gupta said.

Minister Ashish Sood on Delhi's Future in Sports

Ashish Sood said Delhi's youth talent will shine in every nook, and in the near future, whether at the Olympics or the National Games, Delhi's athletes will make the biggest contribution. "Skills of the youth will emerge from every corner in Delhi. In the coming times, whether it's the Olympics or the National Games, Delhi's players will make the biggest contribution," Sood said.