Shikhar Dhawan 'thrilled' to be brand ambassador

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed his thrill to be the brand ambassador of Delhi Sports Mahakumbh, an initiative by the Delhi government. He expresses gratitude to the city, his birthplace, and pledges to serve it. Dhawan believes the initiative will provide a great platform for Delhi's youth to excel in various sports.

Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is a flagship initiative of the Government of Delhi, envisioned to promote a strong sporting culture and identify grassroots talent across the capital. "I am very happy to be the brand ambassador of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh. I was born in Delhi, and Delhi has given me everything. We are always ready to serve this land. I am glad that the Delhi government has taken this initiative, which has created such a great platform for the youth so that they can excel in various sports," Dhawan said.

CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Dhawan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed Dhawan as the Brand Ambassador for Delhi Khel Mahakumbh. She praised his journey, discipline, and explosive performances on the international stage, saying he will inspire and instil confidence in the youth of Delhi to progress in sports.

In an X post, Rekha Gupta wrote, "International cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is heartily welcomed as the Brand Ambassador of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh. His journey of hard work, discipline, and explosive performances on the international stage will inspire and instil confidence in the youth of Delhi to progress in sports."

A look at Dhawan's illustrious career

In his illustrious career, effortless runs came off Dhawan's bat. He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. (ANI)