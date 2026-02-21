'Shogun' star Anna Sawai will play Yoko Ono in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics, aiming to show a side of the artist people 'don't understand.' Sawai also discussed her research for the role and reprising her character in 'Monarch' Season 2.

Emmy-winning actor Anna Sawai has opened up about stepping into the role of Yoko Ono in filmmaker Sam Mendes' forthcoming Beatles biopics, saying the films will explore a side of the iconic artist that many people "still don't understand," according to Variety.

Sawai, who won wide acclaim for her performance in Apple TV's series "Shogun," will portray Yoko Ono in the ambitious four-part biopic project on The Beatles, set to release simultaneously in theatres on April 7, 2028.

Speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2, Sawai expressed her excitement about playing Ono. "It was my dream to tell her story and I didn't think it would come this quick," Sawai said. "There's a version of her I feel people still don't understand. And in this film, I think we're going to be able to tell that side of the story," according to Variety.

Before rising to international fame as an actor, Sawai began her career in show business as a member of the J-pop band FAKY. Now, she is returning to her musical roots through the role of Ono, who was an influential artist and musician in her own right and was married to John Lennon.

To prepare for the role, Sawai said she has immersed herself in extensive research about Ono's life and work. "So much reading, oh my gosh," she shared. "So many books, so many videos, so many articles...She has so much artwork that also shows her personality," according to Variety.

Sawai is also enjoying being on set in London alongside the actors portraying the legendary members of The Beatles -- Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. "They're not even looking at the sheet music anymore. They can just play it off and sing it, and it really sounds like the Beatles to me. It feels surreal," she said.

The four interconnected films are among the most anticipated music biopics in recent years and aim to offer individual perspectives on each band member, along with key figures in their lives.

Return to 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

In the meantime, audiences will see Sawai reprise her role as Cate Randa in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2, which premieres on Apple TV on February 27.

The first season followed two siblings uncovering their family's connection to Monarch, a secret organisation dedicated to monitoring monsters. The new season picks up with the organisation's fate hanging in the balance as a new titan rises from the sea, threatening the world, according to Variety.

Sawai hinted at her character's evolution in the upcoming season. "Instead of running away, she's going to start chasing," she said, adding that fans will see Cate "find her new purpose and find meaning in the family legacy," according to Variety.

When asked what she is most excited about in the new season, Sawai pointed to the introduction of fresh creatures. "They have their own story," she said. "We've been able to relate with the human story, but I think maybe some people might actually relate to the monster story."

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 also stars Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, Ren Watabe, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anders Holm, Takehiro Hira and Curtiss Cook, according to Variety.