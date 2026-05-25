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Who Is Sophie Dhawan? Shikhar Dhawan’s Wife Performs Spiritual Rituals During Indonesia Vacation
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is soaking in blissful vacation moments with wife Sophie Shine in Indonesia. Their spiritual trip and romantic photos have now become the talk of social media
Sophie Shine And Shikhar Dhawan’s Spiritual Vacation Wins Hearts
Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying a peaceful vacation with his wife Sophie Shine in Indonesia. The couple recently visited the sacred Ratu Niang Sakti Temple, where they were seen offering prayers and embracing spirituality amid the scenic mountains.
Sharing dreamy glimpses from the trip, Dhawan wrote, “Some places leave a deep impression on your soul. Om Shanti…” The photos and videos instantly grabbed attention online, with fans showering love on the couple and calling them one of the most adorable pairs on social media.
Who Is Sophie Shine? Meet The Woman Behind Shikhar Dhawan’s Happiness
Sophie Shine, now popularly known as Sophie Dhawan among fans, comes from Ireland and has built an impressive professional career of her own. She studied Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology after completing her education at Castleroy College.
Over the years, Sophie worked with major organisations and also served as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Today, she plays a major role in Shikhar Dhawan’s professional and charitable ventures. She serves as the COO of Da One Sports and also heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which focuses on social welfare initiatives.
How Sophie Became Shikhar Dhawan’s Biggest Support System
According to reports, Shikhar and Sophie first met at a restaurant in Dubai, far away from the spotlight. Rumours about their relationship began circulating when Sophie was spotted during Punjab Kings matches in 2024 and later at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Sophie Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan
However, the couple chose to keep their relationship private for a long time before officially confirming it in June 2025 through social media posts. Since then, fans have loved their candid reels, romantic pictures, and fun moments together.
For Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie arrived during an important phase of life following his retirement from international cricket in 2024 and his separation from Ayesha Mukherji. Close friends reportedly believe Sophie has brought positivity, calmness, and happiness back into the cricketer’s life.
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