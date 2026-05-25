Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying a peaceful vacation with his wife Sophie Shine in Indonesia. The couple recently visited the sacred Ratu Niang Sakti Temple, where they were seen offering prayers and embracing spirituality amid the scenic mountains.

Sharing dreamy glimpses from the trip, Dhawan wrote, “Some places leave a deep impression on your soul. Om Shanti…” The photos and videos instantly grabbed attention online, with fans showering love on the couple and calling them one of the most adorable pairs on social media.