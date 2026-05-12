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Who Is Seerat Kapoor? Actress Slams Sexist ‘Allu Arjun’s Property’ Comment; Here’s What She said
Seerat Kapoor responded angrily to a social media user who called her “Allu Arjun's property”. The actress delivered a powerful message about women's individuality, dignity, and self-worth, earning viral admiration for her gracious return.
Seerat Kapoor slams troll calling her 'Allu Arjun's property'
Seerat Kapoor, an actress and model, has found herself at the centre of social media attention. The actress shared a snapshot of herself, and someone left a harsh message in the comments. She reacted to the insulting remark with a nasty tone.
What did Seerat Kapoor post?
Seerat Kapoor shared a selfie of herself on Instagram. While most people left accolades in the comments area, one struck out for all the wrong reasons. While trolling her, the person posted "Allu Arjun Property," which many social media users found objectifying and inappropriate.
Seerat Kapoor post
Rather than disregarding it, Seerat responded with dignity and clarity. The actress answered, “Adding a 'love-eyed emoji’ doesn’t make it sound respectful, Sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed."
Seerat Kapoor post
Soon after, fans and social media users praised Seerat Kapoor for how she handled the issue. Many people admired her decision to make a point without being disrespectful, while others described it as the "perfect response" to casual sexism online.
Seerat Kapoor wished Allu Arjun on his birthday
Her remark came after Seerat shared many images with Allu Arjun on one of their chartered flights together. Wishing the Pushpa star on his birthday on April 8, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!"
Seerat Kapoor's Work Front
On the work front, Seerat Kapoor was last seen in the JioHotstar series Save the Tigers, Bhamakalapam 2, and Manamey in 2024. She also appeared in the special song Ghallu Ghallu from Usha Parinayam.
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