Her remark came after Seerat shared many images with Allu Arjun on one of their chartered flights together. Wishing the Pushpa star on his birthday on April 8, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!"