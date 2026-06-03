Karan Johar lauded Karisma Kapoor's intense performance in the 'Brown' trailer. Karisma, playing a cop, revealed she was initially hesitant about the role but was won over by the character's rawness and complexity, calling it 'very challenging'.

Karan Johar praises Karisma Kapoor's intense performance

Filmmaker Karan Johar is extremely excited to see Karisma Kapoor's upcoming web series 'Brown'. On Wednesday, Karan gave a shout-out to Karisma after watching a glimpse of her intense performance as a cop in the trailer. "What a gripping trailer! Lolo is in absolutely top form, you know the screen loves you. Can't wait to see you smash it. Best of luck to the entire team," he wrote.

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Karisma Kapoor on her 'challenging' role

Speaking to ANI, Karisma Kapoor revealed she was initially hesitant about doing the project. "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age."I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

Soni Razdan on her 'unusual' experience

Actor Soni Razdan also spoke about working on the show, adding how she had an unusual experience."I felt a real feeling in it, and that is very unusual. The kind of cliche, the mother-daughter scenes, those cliched scenes were not there. And that was why it was so enjoyable. And I also felt that there was a connection. It was also challenging because the director would not accept anything from me. It was written in a certain way, and she is a complex character," Razdan said.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on June 5 exclusively on Hindi ZEE5. (ANI)