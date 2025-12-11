Image Credit : Getty

Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII is designed to highlight the next generation. Cena himself has said he wants to pay forward his success to a star who represents WWE’s future. While Gunther is firmly established, the rest of the card features NXT talent against main‑roster names. Having Cena wrestle first allows those matches to shine as the night progresses, keeping the focus on tomorrow’s stars rather than solely on his farewell.