3 Key Reasons WWE Isn’t Letting John Cena Close Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII won’t end with John Cena. Here’s why officials made that call.
Proper Time For The Post‑Match Celebration
WWE learned a hard lesson from Goldberg’s retirement bout with Gunther in July. Although Goldberg was surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta, NBC’s broadcast cut short his farewell due to timing issues. Cena, a 17‑time champion, has enjoyed a year‑long celebration leading to his final match. By placing him earlier on the card, WWE ensures every word, guest appearance, and tribute is captured without interruption.
Spotlighting The Future Of WWE
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII is designed to highlight the next generation. Cena himself has said he wants to pay forward his success to a star who represents WWE’s future. While Gunther is firmly established, the rest of the card features NXT talent against main‑roster names. Having Cena wrestle first allows those matches to shine as the night progresses, keeping the focus on tomorrow’s stars rather than solely on his farewell.
A Major Angle Planned With Cody Rhodes And Oba Femi
Despite Cena’s monumental year — winning a 17th title and completing his Grand Slam with the Intercontinental Championship — WWE appears to be thinking beyond his final match. Cody Rhodes versus NXT Champion Oba Femi is expected to close the show, with officials reportedly planning a huge storyline twist. Speculation ranges from Randy Orton turning on Rhodes to Drew McIntyre blindsiding the champion, or even revealing the mysterious figure aiding “the Vision.” By not having Cena headline, WWE leaves room for this dramatic angle to unfold.
