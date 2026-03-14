Who Is Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Brother’ in Tollywood? The Answer May Surprise You
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood and is steadily making her mark in Bollywood as well. But do you know which Tollywood hero she considers her brother? Let’s find out.
Co-Stars Who Become Family
In the film industry, many co-stars develop close bonds. Some eventually become life partners, while others share a relationship like siblings. Rashmika Mandanna is often linked with Vijay Deverakonda, but reports suggest she shares a sibling-like bond with another Tollywood star.
Rising Star of Tollywood
Becoming a leading heroine in the Telugu film industry is not easy. Many actresses get opportunities but fade away quickly. However, Rashmika Mandanna has managed to stay at the top with consistent performances, strong fan support and successful films across multiple languages.
From Chalo to National Crush
Rashmika made her Tollywood debut with Chalo and gained massive popularity after Geetha Govindam. Her growing popularity across South Indian cinema and Bollywood earned her the nickname “National Crush” among fans.
A Special Bond With Nani
According to viral social media discussions, Rashmika shares a sibling-like bond with Nani. The two worked together in Devadas, where they reportedly formed a strong friendship during the shooting schedule.
A good friend to Vijay too
Since the film’s release, Rashmika and Nani have remained good friends. Interestingly, Nani also shares a strong friendship with Vijay Deverakonda. The two actors worked together earlier in Yevade Subramanyam, creating another interesting connection within the industry circle.
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