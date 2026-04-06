Ashwani's experience exemplifies a larger shift in how creators market their work. Instagram's subscription feature, which enables influencers to offer exclusive content to paying followers, is gaining popularity among Indian users. While some see it as a viable revenue source, others are doubtful of its long-term worth and content difference.

For the time being, Ashwani A's growing subscriber base and the continuing legal action she has begun keep her in the public eye, with both her content approach and the surrounding issue attracting consistent attention.