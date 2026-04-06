Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her emotional struggles after her debut film Dhadak. Despite its success, the actor revealed she felt depressed, battled self-doubt, and struggled to cope with personal loss.

Janhvi Kapoor may have made a confident debut in Bollywood, but the journey behind the scenes was far from easy. In a recent candid chat, the actor revealed that her early days in the industry were filled with self-doubt and emotional turmoil, despite the apparent success of her first film Dhadak.

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Struggles Behind a Successful Debut

Released in 2018, Dhadak marked Janhvi’s entry into Bollywood opposite Ishaan Khatter. While the film performed well commercially and introduced her as a promising newcomer, Janhvi shared that she struggled to see the positive side. Instead of celebrating the film’s success, she found herself overwhelmed by criticism and negative perceptions.

She admitted that her memories of the film are not joyful. At the time, she believed that audiences didn’t accept her and felt deeply insecure about her performance. This phase made her question her place in the industry and her own abilities as an actor.

Coping with Personal Loss

Adding to her emotional challenges was the loss of her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, just months before Dhadak released. Janhvi revealed that she had always relied on her mother for validation and guidance. After her passing, she began seeking that same reassurance from the audience, which left her vulnerable to criticism.

She explained that she focused heavily on negative feedback, ignoring the love and appreciation that came her way. This mindset, she said, shaped her reality during that period, making it difficult for her to recognise the film’s achievements.

Finding Strength and Moving Forward

Over time, Janhvi has learned to deal with criticism and focus on her passion for acting. She has openly addressed the “nepotism” debate and the perception that she had an easy entry into Bollywood. Despite these challenges, she continues to work hard and prove her talent with each project.