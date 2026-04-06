Kannada Actor Niranjan was attacked with a beer bottle in Bengaluru after a bar argument. Four males arrived in a car and attacked him. A complaint has been lodged with the Subramanyapura Police Station.

Unidentified individuals allegedly attacked a Kannada film star with a beer bottle at a pub in Bengaluru early on March 28, 2026. The victim, Niranjan, who played actor Darshan's younger brother in the film "Odeya," was assaulted at Mantri Alliance on Uttarahalli Road in Bangalore.

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Here's what happened

According to the allegation, Niranjan was returning on a two-wheeler from fellow actor Yashas Surya's home about 2:00 a.m. He came to a stop near Canton Bar & Kitchen when an anonymous individual reportedly shoved him.

When questioned, the accused angrily insulted him, stating, "Even if you are a film artist, this is our area." The conflict stopped shortly after Niranjan chatted with the bar owner and walked inside.

However, shortly after, three or four people allegedly arrived in a silver Toyota Innova and started a fight with the actor. The incident turned violent, with two people physically beating him and others attacking him with beer bottles, striking him on the head and injuring him.

The lawsuit also says that several people were present throughout the attack. During the tumult, the actor claimed he lost his wristwatch.

After the event, Niranjan filed a police report.

A case has been filed, and police are conducting an investigation to determine the chain of events that led to the confrontation.