Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple welcomed their son the same year and later renewed their vows in 2023. However, they officially announced their separation in July 2024 after months of speculation.

Post-divorce, Hardik’s personal life has remained in the spotlight, with reports linking him to Mahieka Sharma. She has been spotted cheering for him during matches, including the 2026 T20 World Cup, and has occasionally been seen spending time with him and Agastya.