Natasa Stankovic Shares Rare Photo With Hardik Pandya’s Family Post Divorce
A rare Instagram post by Natasa Stankovic featuring Hardik Pandya’s family has sparked buzz, hinting at a cordial bond post-divorce while highlighting their shared focus on raising son Agastya
A rare post that grabbed attention
Natasa Stankovic surprised fans by sharing a warm family picture on Instagram Stories with her former in-laws, including Nalini Pandya. The photo also featured their son Agastya and other family members, offering a rare glimpse of togetherness after her split from Hardik Pandya. The unexpected post quickly went viral, with many seeing it as a sign of maturity and mutual respect.
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Life after separation: Quiet, focused, and grounded
Since the divorce, Natasa has largely stayed away from the spotlight, choosing instead to focus on her personal life and motherhood. Much of her time has been dedicated to raising Agastya and maintaining a close-knit circle of friends. The recent family moment suggests that despite going their separate ways, both sides have maintained a healthy and respectful dynamic—especially when it comes to co-parenting.
Relationship timeline and Hardik’s current chapter
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple welcomed their son the same year and later renewed their vows in 2023. However, they officially announced their separation in July 2024 after months of speculation.
Post-divorce, Hardik’s personal life has remained in the spotlight, with reports linking him to Mahieka Sharma. She has been spotted cheering for him during matches, including the 2026 T20 World Cup, and has occasionally been seen spending time with him and Agastya.
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