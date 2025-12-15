Image Credit : Getty

Rick Reiner was born in 1993 and is currently 32 years old. He's an ambitious filmmaker who co-wrote his father's film, Being Charlie. In the film, he spoke about his periodic struggles with substance abuse and homelessness.

Back in 2015, Nick told People about his homelessness, adding, "When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it. I met crazy, great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there were a lot of dark years there (sic)."