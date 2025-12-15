- Home
Deepika Padukone sets a serene fashion mood as she embraces Pantone 2026’s Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer. Styled in Eka’s cotton-silk ensembles, the actor blends slow fashion with effortless holiday elegance
Deepika Padukone Channels Cloud Dancer With Minimal Ease
Deepika Padukone recently shared images from a relaxed fashion shoot where she embraced Pantone 2026’s Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer. The soft white palette highlighted her preference for clean lines, breathable fabrics and understated charm, setting a calm, holiday-ready tone.
Eka’s Slow Fashion Craftsmanship Takes Centre Stage
Choosing label Eka, Deepika showcased two cotton-silk blend dresses that celebrate Indian craftsmanship. Hand block prints, collage-style patterns and delicate floral embroidery elevated the minimalist silhouettes while reinforcing the beauty of slow, conscious fashion.
Decoding the Dresses: Relaxed Yet Thoughtful Design
One look featured a tiered midi dress with adjustable straps, a flattering V-neck and ruffled embroidered inserts. The second was a front-button V-neck dress with pintuck detailing, lace accents and a cotton-silk lining finished with organza trim for softness and movement.
Styling, Glam And The Cloud Dancer Mood
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika kept the look versatile enough to wear as separates or layered together. Minimal Cartier jewellery, fresh makeup by Kritika Gill and softly styled hair by Prem Nair completed the look, perfectly reflecting Cloud Dancer’s fresh-start energy.
