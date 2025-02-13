Who is Nandini? Here's everything you need to know about Pawan Kalyan’s first wife

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan currently serves as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. His political career has been accompanied by scrutiny, and even before entering politics, his personal life was the subject of much discussion.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Pawan Kalyan and Nandini

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. His political life has faced criticism. Even before entering politics, his personal life was surrounded by controversies. Pawan Kalyan has been divorced twice.

budget 2025
article_image2

Pawan Kalyan's first marriage was to Nandini, from Vizag. Pawan Kalyan, at 26, married 19-year-old Nandini, daughter of a Vizag businessman. With a connection to the Mega family, elders arranged their marriage. The wedding took place in 1997. However, differences arose within two years.

article_image3

Later, Pawan Kalyan fell in love with Renu Desai. Nandini filed a court case against him for preparing to marry another woman without divorcing her. In 2008, the court granted them a divorce. It has been 16 years since Nandini and Pawan Kalyan separated.

article_image4

After separating from Pawan, Nandini has never appeared in the media. It's reported she married an NRI doctor settled in the US and changed her name to Jahnavi.

article_image5

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan's separation from Renu Desai is known. In 2013, he married Anna Lezhneva. Renu Desai often interacts with fans, but Nandini has settled in the US.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

White Lotus S3: Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut and future plans MEG

White Lotus S3: Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut and future plans

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Bollywood films to watch with your partner MEG

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Bollywood films to watch with your partner

Recent Stories

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africas run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

PAK vs SA: Pakistan and South Africa's run-fest in Karachi hints at high-scoring Champions Trophy 2025

Mary Kom at Khel Mahakumbh: Praises CM Yogi's efforts and encourages UP youth to win medals

Mary Kom at Khel Mahakumbh: Praises CM Yogi's efforts and encourages UP youth to win medals

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days anr

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days

Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a Once-in-a-lifetime experience

Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’

Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57- Which fighter jet reigns supreme? NTI

Aero India 2025: F-35 Vs Su-57– Which fighter jet reigns supreme?

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon