Who is Nandini? Here's everything you need to know about Pawan Kalyan’s first wife

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan currently serves as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. His political career has been accompanied by scrutiny, and even before entering politics, his personal life was the subject of much discussion.

Pawan Kalyan and Nandini

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. His political life has faced criticism. Even before entering politics, his personal life was surrounded by controversies. Pawan Kalyan has been divorced twice.

Pawan Kalyan's first marriage was to Nandini, from Vizag. Pawan Kalyan, at 26, married 19-year-old Nandini, daughter of a Vizag businessman. With a connection to the Mega family, elders arranged their marriage. The wedding took place in 1997. However, differences arose within two years.

Later, Pawan Kalyan fell in love with Renu Desai. Nandini filed a court case against him for preparing to marry another woman without divorcing her. In 2008, the court granted them a divorce. It has been 16 years since Nandini and Pawan Kalyan separated.

After separating from Pawan, Nandini has never appeared in the media. It's reported she married an NRI doctor settled in the US and changed her name to Jahnavi.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan's separation from Renu Desai is known. In 2013, he married Anna Lezhneva. Renu Desai often interacts with fans, but Nandini has settled in the US.

