5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Teja Sajja's Background: From Child Actor to Star

Teja Sajja created a huge craze as a child artist. He debuted in Tollywood as a lead actor with the movie 'Zombie Reddy'. Later, he shone as a Pan India actor through 'HanuMan'. When HanuMan was released, theaters barely saw crowds for a week. But as positive reviews poured in, it had a massive run across the country. After that, he achieved a hat-trick of success with Mirai. He hasn't looked back since. While scoring back-to-back hits, he has also stepped into the OTT platform. Yes, he is hosting the popular reality show 'The Traitors' on OTT. Currently, he is busy with Mirai 2, HanuMan sequel, and Zombie Reddy 2 projects. Amidst this, he got engaged and is said to be getting married in December.