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Who Is Mourya? Meet Teja Sajja's US-Based Fiancee As Hanuma Actor Announces Engagement
Tollywood young actor Teja Sajja, who made waves with the movie HanuMan, got engaged at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Monday. Here are the photos from the Teja Sajja Engagement ceremony.
Teja Sajja's Engagement Ceremony
A Star-Studded Affair at Teja Sajja's Engagement
Who is the Beauty Marrying Teja Sajja?
When and Where is Teja Sajja's Wedding?
The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
💍 On the joyous occasion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness. ✨
@tejasajja123
— Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) November 16, 2026
Teja Sajja's Background: From Child Actor to Star
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