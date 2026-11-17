Akshara Singh also revealed that she did not seek anyone's permission or approval to follow her religion. She questioned why people felt compelled to judge her commitment, suggesting that her relationship with Chhathi Maiya was personal.

Akshara Singh Chhath Puja Controversy: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has sparked a social media debate when videos of her performing Chhath Puja rites leaked online. While some appreciated her participation in the festivities, others questioned why an unmarried woman was conducting the rites. Some even accused the actress of using the incident to garner attention.

However, Akshara Singh is clearly not amused by the comments. Instead of ignoring them, she chose to address the issue on Instagram Stories. The actress questioned why people cared more about her marital status than her devotion, underlining the festival's double standards.

Akshara Singh On Why Unmarried Women Can't Perform Chhath Puja

On Monday evening, November 16, Akshara sent a forceful Hindi statement in response to people who questioned her participation in Chhath Puja. She wrote, "Main Chhathi Maiya ko arghya diya, aur kuch logon ne mere byaah ki chinta ko arghya de diya." Ek sawaal mera bhi hai - agar kunwara ladka Chhath kar sakta hai, toh kunwari ladki kyun nahi? Koi tark hai toh bataiye, main zaroor sunungi." In her comments, the actress emphasised the disparity in how unmarried men and women are evaluated for celebrating the event. She questioned why an unmarried male may conduct Chhath Puja without encountering similar inquiries, but a woman must defend her decision.

Her reply refocused the discourse on gender norms and religious traditions. Rather than allowing the conversation to revolve around her personal life, Akshara emphasised the larger topic of fair treatment.

The actress also revealed that she did not seek anyone's permission or approval to follow her religion. She questioned why people felt compelled to evaluate her commitment, hinting that her relationship with Chhathi Maiya was personal.

Akshara was particularly moved by the notion that a holiday adored by millions had become a forum for people to question someone's intentions and beliefs. The criticism purportedly ranged from questions about her single status to allegations that she faked the rites for attention. Instead of defending her own actions, the actress chose to respond by denouncing the mindset that supports such claims.

Akshara Singh On Work Front

On the professional front, Akshara Singh recently had a cameo appearance in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle, with Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Yashpal Sharma. Meanwhile, her answer to the Chhath Puja issue has shifted attention away from her appearance during the ceremonies and onto the larger topic she raised: why should an unmarried woman's views be treated differently?