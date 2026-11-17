Twinkle Khanna calls Ravana the 'original tech bro' in her latest column, drawing hilarious comparisons with Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jensen Huang while highlighting the mythological king's intelligence and ego.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has come up with an interesting take on the mythological character Ravana. In her latest column, she called the king of Lanka the "original tech bro" and compared him to some of the world's most influential technology billionaires, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Her humorous observation comes amid the buzz surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's upcoming film Ramayana.

Twinkle Khanna Compares Ravana To Tech Billionaires

In her column for The Times of India, Twinkle drew parallels between Ravana's intelligence, wealth, technological knowledge and his belief that he was above the rules. She also referred to the controversies surrounding influential businessmen and their personal lives.

The comparison was inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's earlier remark about Ravana's mythical flying vehicle, Pushpak Viman. During the promotions of Ramayana, the actor had compared it to modern flying car technology, reportedly saying that India had invented a flying car 5,000 years ago.

Taking the observation further, Twinkle described Ravana as the blueprint for the original tech bro. She wrote that despite being exceptionally learned, wealthy and powerful, Ravana failed to control his own mind.

Twinkle's Hilarious Take On Ravana

Adding a humorous touch to her comparison, Twinkle imagined how Ravana would fit into today's Silicon Valley culture. She joked that all he needed was a leather jacket, a device on each of his ten heads, a Silicon Valley headquarters and his own podcast to blend in with modern tech entrepreneurs.

She further pointed out that while technology can monitor several aspects of human health, there is still no device capable of tracking an inflated ego.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Its music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.