Robert Pattinson's appointment as the next James Bond has received an unexpected royal welcome. The British Royal Family's witty response has caught attention, adding a royal twist to the franchise's latest casting announcement

Robert Pattinson has officially taken on one of cinema's most recognisable roles. The 40-year-old has been named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the iconic British secret agent.

Following the announcement by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, the British Royal Family joined the celebrations with a special message on its official X account.

"Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond," the royal family's post read, referencing the fictional intelligence service associated with the famous spy.

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The message quickly attracted attention because of its connection to the monarchy. With King Charles III now on the throne, Pattinson will become the first James Bond of the new cinematic era to serve His Majesty's Secret Service on screen.

From Queen Elizabeth II To King Charles III: The Royals' Long Connection With James Bond

The royal family's reaction carries an interesting historical connection. The late Queen Elizabeth II remained the reigning monarch throughout the release of all 25 James Bond films, beginning with Dr. No in 1962.

The former queen also shared a public association with the franchise. She attended the world premiere of You Only Live Twice in 1967 and Die Another Day in 2002.

King Charles III has also shown an interest in the long-running spy series. In 2019, he visited the set of No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig's final appearance as the legendary secret agent.

Pattinson's casting therefore marks a symbolic change for the franchise. While previous Bond films largely unfolded during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the upcoming instalment will introduce a 007 operating under the reign of King Charles III.

Robert Pattinson's James Bond Film: What We Know So Far

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson's appointment through its official announcement, describing the casting as the beginning of a new chapter for the celebrated franchise.

The upcoming 26th James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for films such as Dune, Dune: Part Two and Blade Runner 2049. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been brought on board to write the screenplay.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the project, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Pattinson also expressed his excitement about taking on the legendary character, describing the opportunity as the honour of a lifetime.

The actor first became internationally recognised for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. However, he has since established himself through a diverse range of performances in films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. He also portrayed Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

His appointment brings an end to the wait for Daniel Craig's successor, with fans now looking forward to seeing how Pattinson interprets the iconic secret agent. The film's official title and release date are yet to be announced.