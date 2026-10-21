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Tollywood Wedding Buzz: Teja Sajja, Sai Dharam Tej Reportedly Set To Marry Soon - Read On
Wedding rumours surrounding Tollywood are gaining momentum, with Teja Sajja reportedly set to marry in December and Sai Dharam Tej's wedding said to be planned for November, sparking curiosity among fans.
Teja Sajja wedding rumours
Tollywood young hero Teja Sajja is currently making headlines for his wedding rumours. The actor is reportedly taking the big step very soon. Family members are busy arranging this traditional match, and they are looking at a December wedding date. However, Teja Sajja has not made any official announcement yet. We still do not know the exact wedding date or the bride's details. Right now, these reports remain just strong rumours in the film circles.
Who is Teja Sajja's bride?
Reports suggest that Teja Sajja's future bride was born and raised in the US. She is currently settled in India and works in the software industry. Her family has absolutely no connection to the movie business. Elders from both families have reportedly fixed this alliance. We are still waiting for her name and family background to come out officially. Fans will get full clarity only after Teja Sajja or his family members respond to these ongoing rumours.
Teja Sajja's upcoming movies
Teja Sajja is enjoying a great phase in his career right now. He gained massive recognition with blockbuster hits like Hanu-Man and Mirai. The young actor is carefully picking unique scripts to build his own brand. Fans have high expectations for his upcoming movie Zombie Reddy NXT LVL. He is also grabbing attention for his association with the Amazon Prime Video show Traitors. Amidst all these busy projects, his personal life and wedding updates are now stealing the spotlight.
Sai Dharam Tej marriage plans
Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is also making news with his marriage updates. He previously announced that he would get married in 2026, but fresh reports hint at a November wedding. He is keeping his future wife's details completely under wraps. The actor recently opened up about facing a tough time after a past breakup. We are still waiting for the official wedding details. Industry insiders claim that Sai Dharam Tej is going to marry his childhood friend.
Sai Dharam Tej upcoming films
Sai Dharam Tej is currently busy shooting for Sambarala Yeti Gattu. He has dedicated almost two years to this project. The makers are planning to release this high-budget film during Sankranti 2027. Rohit KP is directing this movie, while Hanu-Man producers Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy are bankrolling it. Sai Dharam Tej has also signed a new film with director Teja. Producer Anil Sunkara is backing this project, and shooting will begin next month. Both Teja Sajja and Sai Dharam Tej are currently balancing their busy movie schedules with their trending wedding rumours.
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