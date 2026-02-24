Parthiv Patel has backed the return of Axar Patel and Sanju Samson for India's T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. He suggests Samson could replace Tilak Varma to counter off-spinners and solve the top-order's left-handed dominance issue.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel said on Tuesday that he would like to see vice-captain Axar Patel come back to the playing eleven for the all-important T20 World Cup clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, adding that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson could also make his return to the team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Parthiv Patel's key changes for must-win clash

After a 76-run loss to South Africa at Ahmedabad, India's fate for semis hinges on net-run-rate, their own matches in the near future, i.e winning their next two games and Proteas themselves, hoping that the 2024 T20 World Cup runners-up have an unbeaten run in the Super Eight phase. Despite being the vice-captain of the team and taking six wickets in the tournament so far, Axar was not picked for the Super Eight opener against South Africa, with the team opting for Washington Sundar. Sanju Samson, while he is dealing with a poor run with the bat, having managed a quickfire 22 against Namibia, could be utilised to break a left-dominant top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, which has struggled against off-spinners.

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues', JioStar expert Parthiv said, "I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in. There is also the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners."

'Bring in a right-hander': Parthiv's solution for top-order woes

Parthiv also said that off-spinner Sikandar Raza could come in handy during the powerplay. He also suggested that he would not be dropping openers Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but will bring Samson in place of a struggling Tilak, who has managed just 107 runs in five innings at a timid strike rate of just over 118. He said, "Yes, Sanju Samson is not in great form either, but bringing in a right-hander could offer a different perspective. Or maybe, India could just try changing the batting order. If Sanju Samson comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat at three."