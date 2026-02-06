- Home
Who is Jiyaa Shankar? Is Actress Engaged To Elvish Yadav? YouTuber says “Gave love another chance and I found my heart,"
Jiyaa Shankar is trending on social media after a photo of her and Elvish Yadav, labelled as a "engagement" image, went viral.
Actor Jiyaa Shankar and YouTuber-actor Elvish Yadav are the buzz of the town, especially after the latter shared what appears to be a 'engagement' photo with the former. Since then, the combo has become wildly popular on social media.
Fans of both performers are pleasantly surprised because they have never been associated together before. Here's what Jiyaa and Elvish's viral 'engagement' photo could actually mean.
The solution is still not obvious. Elvish's Instagram story, captioned "Gave love another chance and I found my heart," has fuelled rumours that the two are dating. At the same time, the message may be part of a promotional campaign for an upcoming production.
To add to the uncertainty, Jiyaa Shankar just published a photo with a mystery male, who does not appear to be Elvish.
For those unfamiliar, Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav competed in the same season of Bigg Boss OTT. While Jiyaa was eliminated early in the program, Elvish won the season by beating YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. After winning, Elvish played a gang leader in the most recent season of Roadies and can now be seen on Laughter Chefs, presented by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.
Jiyaa Shankar recently refuted marriage speculations with Abhishek Malhan.
In December, claims appeared saying Jiyaa was planning to marry influencer Fukra Insaan, better known as Abhishek Malhan. Instead of issuing an official statement, Jiyaa resorted to Instagram and posted a love shot of herself and a mystery male, who was seen softly kissing her on the forehead.
She captioned the shot, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!" with a red heart emoji. Many saw it as her clever method of shutting down suspicions tying her to Malhan.
It remains to be seen what Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav's picture is actually about.
