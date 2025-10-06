In the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan playfully teased YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, sparking laughter and surprise among the audience.

Salman Khan recently teased YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and it sent the fans into a frenzy. They showed their chatter online as there was humor with light jabs during their interaction.

Salman's 'Vish' Joke

Salman welcomed Elvish with his one-liner as soon as he stepped on stage: ''Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ek dum system hang kardena." He then followed with, "Gharwalon ke andar jo vish hai, uska ilaaj karne aaya hoon," referring to his lively characterization. Following that, Salman quipped, "Vish se toh aapka purana naata hai," referring to the snake poison controversy regarding Elvish's past, which sent the audience into fits of laughter, with Elvish chuckling and acknowledging that it was a joke.

According to Elvish, participants had to take part in this task, which he called 'Poison and Antidote'. It was meant to see how good housemates could handle negativity and then identify which housemate's trait they wanted to remove. This task resulted in dramatic, emotional moments confined in the house, revealing the sparks of tensions and alliances amongst participants.

Social Media Buzz

Quickly, the episode went viral with users creating memes and making reactions on all platforms. Many applauded Salman's humor, while others questioned whether the joke was a bit too harsh. Still, the segment clearly became one of the best highlights of the season; it was proof of Bigg Boss 19's skill in mixing drama with entertainment.

This Week Ahead

More tension and fun nominations, and of course tasks to fuel the drama in the next episodes; those are just some of the sure promises that the future episodes yield. Fans cannot wait to see if there will be playful banter or serious confrontations whilst the housemates tackle the various challenges ahead.

It is proof that Salman Khan's chuckling remarks mixed with his spirited replies from Elvish Yadav are yet again enough to cause an uproar in audience attention in Bigg Boss 19 every week.