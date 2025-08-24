- Home
Bigg Boss 19 kicks off on August 24, and wild card entries remain a hot topic. From Rakhi Sawant to Elvish Yadav, these game-changers spiced up the drama and lifted TRPs.
When will Bigg Boss 19 start?
Bigg Boss 19 will stream on Colors channel and Jio Hotstar from August 24th. Before the show starts, let's look back at the wild card entries from previous seasons.
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi, known since Bigg Boss Season 1, is a top entertaining wild card entry. She appeared in seasons 14 & 15 and also in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.
Ali Quli Mirza
Ali Quli Mirza entered Bigg Boss 8 as a wild card and was well-received by the audience.
Rishabh Sinha
Rishabh appeared as a wild card in Bigg Boss 9 and won hearts, becoming the second runner-up.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' fame Devoleena was in Bigg Boss 13 & 14 and also a wild card in Season 15.
Himanshi Khurana
Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana's wild card entry in Bigg Boss 13 and her affair with Asim Riaz boosted the show's TRP.
Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan was a wild card contestant in Season 13 but was evicted shortly after.
Hindustani Bhau
Content creator Hindustani Bhau appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and formed a strong bond with Shefali Jariwala.
Elvish Yadav
YouTuber Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 after entering as a wild card.