The wedding itself is expected to be a close-knit and private ceremony. Reports suggest that no members from the Telugu or Hindi film industries have been invited, as the couple wants to keep the event extremely personal.

However, celebrations will not end there. Vijay and Rashmika reportedly plan to host grand receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the industry. Both actors have taken a short professional break to focus on the wedding, although Rashmika, who has a packed schedule, is expected to resume work shortly after the ceremony.

Interestingly, Variety India earlier reported that the couple will also complete a professional commitment together by shooting for an advertisement before their big day.