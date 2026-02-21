- Home
Did Rashmika Mandanna Personally Confirm To Marrying Vijay Deverakonda? Here's What We Know
After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding buzz has finally found clarity. A subtle yet telling response from the actress has all but confirmed the big day, ending rumours around their much-awaited union
Rashmika’s Subtle Confirmation Ends Speculation
For weeks, rumours suggested that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda would tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. While the couple chose silence over clarification, a recent interaction appears to have settled the matter.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, when the portal reached out to Rashmika with a congratulatory message regarding her wedding, the actress responded with a polite “Thank you” accompanied by a smiley emoji. Though brief, the reply was enough to confirm that the wedding is indeed happening, putting an end to months of gossip and online chatter.
A Strictly Private Affair With Grand Receptions Later
The wedding itself is expected to be a close-knit and private ceremony. Reports suggest that no members from the Telugu or Hindi film industries have been invited, as the couple wants to keep the event extremely personal.
However, celebrations will not end there. Vijay and Rashmika reportedly plan to host grand receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai for friends and colleagues from the industry. Both actors have taken a short professional break to focus on the wedding, although Rashmika, who has a packed schedule, is expected to resume work shortly after the ceremony.
Interestingly, Variety India earlier reported that the couple will also complete a professional commitment together by shooting for an advertisement before their big day.
No-Phone Policy and OTT Offer Rejected
Privacy appears to be the couple’s top priority. A report by Siasat.com claims that Vijay and Rashmika have enforced a strict no-phone policy at the wedding to prevent any photos or videos from being leaked online.
There were also reports from Tollywood portal Tupaki suggesting that a leading OTT platform offered a substantial deal to acquire exclusive streaming rights to their wedding footage. The offer was reportedly among the biggest ever made for a celebrity wedding. However, the couple is believed to have declined it. Vijay, in particular, is said to be firm about not commercialising the ceremony, preferring to keep the occasion intimate and meaningful.
With the date reportedly set for February 26, 2026, fans now eagerly await the first official glimpse of the newlyweds, even if it comes much later than expected.
