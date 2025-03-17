Mineralys, Tenaya, SpringWorks, COSCIENS, Metagenomi: 5 Biotech Stocks That Led Retail Follower Growth Last Week

Positive data from clinical trials, earnings readouts, M&A speculation and new research drew heavy interest from retail traders on Stocktwits for these tickers for the week ended March 14, 2025.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (123% jump in watchers)

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company saw the highest jump in retail interest after reporting positive topline data from its Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials for lorundrostat in treating uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) and resistant hypertension (rHTN). Both trials met their primary efficacy endpoints, showing statistically significant blood pressure reductions. 

The company also announced a $250 million underwritten public offering to fund lorundrostat’s development and pre-commercialization efforts.

Mineralys stock is up over 15% year-to-date (YTD).

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (11% jump in watchers)

Tenaya saw increased attention after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and highlighting upcoming clinical data readouts for its gene therapy programs targeting cardiomyopathies. 

CEO Faraz Ali noted continued progress in the TN-201 MyPEAK-1 and TN-401 RIDGE-1 trials. 

Tenaya’s stock remains down over 53% YTD.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (10% jump in watchers)

SpringWorks gained traction amid ongoing speculation about a potential buyout by Merck KGaA. While Merck confirmed advanced merger discussions in its annual report, it stopped short of announcing a deal, leaving traders searching for clues. The company’s withdrawal from a Barclays healthcare conference further fueled speculation. 

SpringWorks stock is up more than 40% YTD.

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (9% jump in watchers)

COSCIENS initiated a Phase 2a clinical efficacy trial for its avenanthramides product, which is being explored for its anti-inflammatory properties. The trial, dubbed the AvenActive study, will assess safety and efficacy in two dosage arms. 

COSCIENS stock has gained over 20% YTD.

Metagenomi Inc. (7% jump in watchers)

Metagenomi published new research in Nature Communications on its novel CAST gene editing system, which enables precise, programmable integration of large gene cargoes. The technology could have major implications for treating genetic diseases like cystic fibrosis and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. 

Metagenomi stock is down more than 46% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

