    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report

    Singham 3 has already started production, according to Rohit Shetty. It is said that Singham 3 will be directed by Ajay Devgn. Here's all you need to know.
     

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Rohit Shetty is the pioneer of what can be termed the first ever cinematic universe of Indian cinema. The hit machine, who is among the most successful directors of the modern era, has got Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together as Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi for the Rohit Shetty cop universe. In a report published on an entertainment website, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh is all set for a release on December 23, and the prep work for Singham 3 has already begun.

    "We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out-and-out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made till date," says Rohit, without revealing details.

    Today, it's challenging to pull off a multi-starrer, but Rohit says that for him, it's not as challenging a challenge since his actors have total trust in his skill set.

    "Ajay Sir and Akshay Sir are from the old school and believe in making films with numerous heroes. Ranveer has confidence that I would present him properly. I've never had difficulty creating this kind of picture, but the young men should ignore their managers and go to work on two hero movies. They should put their insecurities aside if they want the producers to be able to develop large-scale movies. Again, the content films will function after two years. Making large-scale films with several protagonists in the correct approach will be popular over the next two to three years. The public will gather to see big-scale events, "explains Rohit

    A female police officer would soon enter Rohit's universe, he exclusively announced to Pinkvilla during the Sooryavanshi film's marketing. If you press him for further information, he responds, "Yes, the female police film is supposed to happen and it will happen," before signing off.

    Meanwhile, Rohit's forthcoming projects include Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. 

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
