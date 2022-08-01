Ouch! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage will end in divorce, claims singer's ex-husband Ojani Noa

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa had made some bold claims about his ex-wife's fourth marriage in an explosive interview with a popular tabloid

Ojani Noa, first husband of singer Jennifer Lopez, has said that he's not sure that her marriage with actor Ben Affleck 'will last'. In an interview, Ojani said that on their wedding night, Jennifer Lopez told him they 'would be together forever'. According to him, Jennifer will be married 'seven or eight times'.

Jennifer has already been married three times. From 1997 to 1998, she was temporarily married to Ojani Noa, and from 2001 to 2003, she was wed to Cris Judd. She has twins who are 14 years old and spent ten years married to musician Marc Anthony.



In an interview with Daily Mail, Ojani said, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. She said we would be together forever when we lay in bed on our wedding night."



He also said, "I'm happy she has gone back to Ben but I have a feeling this won't last. I think she's someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can't see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she's had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life."

Ojani recalled how the 53-year-old singer and actress used to tell him that he was "the love of her life": "When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

