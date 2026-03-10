The K-pop world was taken aback when word surfaced that Heeseung, one of the founding members of the famed boy band ENHYPEN, would be quitting the group. The group's agency, Belift Lab, confirmed the decision, revealing that the vocalist will now pursue a solo career while remaining under the same company.

Despite their departure, the group will not disintegrate. ENHYPEN will continue to perform as a six-member group, signalling a significant shift for the internationally famous K-pop outfit.