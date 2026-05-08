According to a Manorama Online article, the video in question was reportedly unavailable on Hansika's public social media platforms. According to online conversations, it may have first been shared with premium members before being available on other platforms. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the clip's origin or legitimacy.

As the video went online, condemnation against Hansika and her family grew. Some social media users claimed that the video was purposefully shared to entice more paying members. Others claimed that her Instagram subscription cost had raised from ₹299 to ₹390 per month. Several people also stated that her subscriber count increased dramatically when the matter gained traction online.

At the same time, other social media users questioned if the viral video may have been edited with artificial intelligence or deepfake technology. So yet, no verifiable technical analysis that confirms either assertion has been made public. Hansika has likewise made no public statements on the situation as of May 7.