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Who Is Hansika Krishna? Kerala Influencer Faces Backlash Over Alleged Leaked Video-WATCH
Explaining the Hansika Krishna Viral Video Controversy: Influencer Hansika Krishna has lately been the focus of heated debate on social media following the circulation of a purportedly related video.
Who Is Hansika Krishna?
Hansika Krishna Viral Video Controversy Explained: Influencer Hansika Krishna has recently become the subject of heated debate on social media after an alleged video of her began circulating online. The clip, widely shared on platforms like X, has sparked controversy and suspicion online, with many people questioning whether it was leaked from her Instagram premium area.
Who Is Hansika Krishna?
Hansika is the youngest daughter of actor and politician Krishnakumar, and she comes from a family that Malayalam fans are already familiar with through film, television, and digital media. While her sisters, Ahaana and Ishaani Krishna, work in movies, Hansika has mostly established herself through social media content, particularly Instagram reels and dance videos.
hansubeeeey aka hansika krishna 🤍♾️ pic.twitter.com/NsuTpXzWfA
— 𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙚 (@Twilightmoon4u) May 6, 2026
Who Is Hansika Krishna?
According to a Manorama Online article, the video in question was reportedly unavailable on Hansika's public social media platforms. According to online conversations, it may have first been shared with premium members before being available on other platforms. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the clip's origin or legitimacy.
As the video went online, condemnation against Hansika and her family grew. Some social media users claimed that the video was purposefully shared to entice more paying members. Others claimed that her Instagram subscription cost had raised from ₹299 to ₹390 per month. Several people also stated that her subscriber count increased dramatically when the matter gained traction online.
At the same time, other social media users questioned if the viral video may have been edited with artificial intelligence or deepfake technology. So yet, no verifiable technical analysis that confirms either assertion has been made public. Hansika has likewise made no public statements on the situation as of May 7.
Hansika Krishna's Social Media Presence
Hansika presently has over 1.6 million Instagram followers, and her videos consistently receive huge watching rates. Much of her web work comprises of dance and lifestyle videos geared toward younger people. Aside from her social media presence, Hansika hopes to enter mainstream movies. She is set to star opposite Naslen in the forthcoming Malayalam flick Bachelor Party 2 D'eux. The production is one of her first significant acting roles, amidst increased public interest in her internet notoriety and family history.
Hansika Krishna's Film Background
Meanwhile, Hansika's father, Krishnakumar, remains active in public life. He was named Chairman and Director of the National Film Development Corporation of India in April 2026, having previously worked in Malayalam movies and television.
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