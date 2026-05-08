Fact Check: Is Shakti Kapoor Dead? Actor Reacts to Viral Death Rumours
Shakti Kapoor, a veteran actor, has confirmed that he is 'well and happy' after false news of his death circulated swiftly on social media.
Is Shakti Kapoor Dead?
Shakti Kapoor, a veteran Bollywood actor, has vehemently reacted to bogus claims about his death that appeared recently on social media. The actor sent a video statement on Instagram, dismissing the claims as 'totally bogus'. He also stated that he will file a cyber complaint against those guilty for propagating disinformation online.
Shakti Kapoor: 'My death news is fake.' The rumours spread quickly throughout social media channels, leaving followers astonished and alarmed. Shortly after the claims went viral, Shakti Kapoor sent a video message on Instagram confirming his safety and health. In a video posted online, the actor stated, “My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it."
Is Shakti Kapoor Dead?
Shakti Kapoor also claimed that he plans to take action against individuals who spread fake news. “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it. But this is not good. It’s not good," he said, in the video, urging people to avoid forwarding unverified information.
Last year, Raza Murad went through a similar trauma when false allegations of his death circulated online. The actor later filed a case with Andheri Police Station after a social media post falsely stated that he had died. Speaking with ANI, Murad stated that the post not only circulated false information about his death, but also implied that after spending decades in the film industry, no one recognised him.
He said, "This should end now. It isn't just about me. Celebrities are frequently pronounced dead while still living. This is wrong, and anybody does it should face punishment."
About Shakti Kapoor
Returning to Shakti Kapoor, the veteran actor remains one of the most recognisable figures in the Hindi cinema business. Kapoor, well known for his comedic timing and memorable negative characters, rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, thanks in large part to collaborations with late actors Asrani and Kader Khan. Some of his favourite films are Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, ChaalBaaz, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Satte Pe Satta, and Bol Radha Bol, among others.
About Shakti Kapoor
Shakti Kapoor's most recent film appearance was Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The romantic comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent parts. Previously, the actor appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's smash Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The picture became a huge commercial success.
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