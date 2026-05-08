Shakti Kapoor also claimed that he plans to take action against individuals who spread fake news. “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it. But this is not good. It’s not good," he said, in the video, urging people to avoid forwarding unverified information.

Last year, Raza Murad went through a similar trauma when false allegations of his death circulated online. The actor later filed a case with Andheri Police Station after a social media post falsely stated that he had died. Speaking with ANI, Murad stated that the post not only circulated false information about his death, but also implied that after spending decades in the film industry, no one recognised him.

He said, "This should end now. It isn't just about me. Celebrities are frequently pronounced dead while still living. This is wrong, and anybody does it should face punishment."