In a bizarre underwater encounter, a sea turtle started following travel creator Christopher Chang and then slapped him! The video has gone crazy viral, and you won't believe what happened next.

Diving deep into the ocean is an amazing and thrilling experience. But for famous travel creator Christopher Chang, it turned into something truly unforgettable and very, very strange. A video of a turtle slapping Chang while he was swimming in the deep blue sea has created a huge buzz on social media.

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Here's what happened

Christopher Chang was on a regular dive when, out of nowhere, a sea turtle started following him non-stop. Usually, turtles either move away from humans or just mind their own business. But this turtle was completely different. Wherever Chang went, the turtle followed him very closely.

Describing the incident, Chang said, "I've seen hundreds of turtles in my diving career before. But this turtle's energy and vibe were very different. It was staring straight into my eyes. It felt like it was coming to question me about something or wanted something desperately from me. It seemed like it had become obsessed with me."

The turtle slapped and left

The turtle got so close that at one point, it came near Chang's face and gave him a gentle slap with its flipper. And after that, as if nothing had happened, it calmly swam away from there. Chang was completely baffled by the turtle's sudden move. "After the turtle hit me, I realised the situation could get serious, so I immediately signalled the boat to get out of the water. If I had stayed there, who knows how it would have behaved," he said.

Netizens had a field day

The video, shared with the caption 'I got slapped by a turtle', has already received more than a million views. The comment box is filled with hilarious comments from netizens. One user joked, "Maybe the turtle was teaching him a lesson not to make too much noise in someone else's house." Others commented, "It punished him for filming without getting the turtle's permission." Meanwhile, some other divers also shared that they have had similar strange experiences. Overall, this 'turtle slap' has become a massive viral story on the internet.

Watch the video here