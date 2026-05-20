Hulu has greenlit a second season for 'The Testaments', its 'Handmaid's Tale' sequel series. The renewal was announced just days before the Season 1 finale on May 27, with the news shared on Hulu's official Instagram account.

Hulu has greenlit a second season of 'The testaments'. The "Handmaid's Tale" sequel series, which premiered in April, has been renewed just days before its Season 1 finale airs on May 27, as per Variety.

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Sharing the update, a post on the official Instagram handle of Hulu read,"A secret we couldn't keep any longer. THE TESTAMENTS will be back for Season 2 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. #TheTestaments."

About The Testaments

View this post on Instagram The Testaments features Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien. "Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss returned in a surprise guest appearance, reprising the role of June Osborn.

The e series follows "young teens Agnes (Infiniti), dutiful and pious, and Daisy (Halliday), a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead's borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia's (Dowd) elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future."

Like "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Testaments" is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. (ANI)